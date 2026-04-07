Looking for a new pet? Henrico County hosting adoption event this weekend

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico County Police Animal Shelter is hosting an adoption event this weekend.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the shelter, located at 10421 Woodman Road, the public can meet cats, dogs and a rabbit who are all looking for new homes.

Spay and neuter surgeries for adoptable cats and dogs were sponsored by the William A. Harrison Jr. Foundation, Furbish Thrift and the Henrico Humane Society. Because of this support, many of the pets are available for a $10 adoption fee and will be ready to go home with their new families on the day of the event.

Petersburg Animal Care and Control, Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter, Louisa County Animal Shelter and Sussex County Animal Control will be joining the event with some adoptable pets.

People interested in adoption must be at least 18 years old and bring a photo ID. A collar and leash or cat carrier are suggested but are not required to bring your new pet home.

Interested adopters do not need to be Henrico County residents to bring a pet home.

Click here to see a list of adoptable pets.

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