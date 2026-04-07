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Henrico County to host drug take back day event this month

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 7, 2026
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County is hosting a drug take back day event this month, giving residents the opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of unneeded or old prescription drugs.

On Saturday, April 25, residents can visit any of the three below locations to dispose of old prescriptions:

• Henrico Public Safety Building (7721 E. Parham Road)
• Henrico Fairfield Library (1401 N. Laburnum Avenue)
• Wegmans (12200 Wegmans Boulevard)

"Unneeded prescription medications that are old, unwanted, or no longer needed, are a public safety issue, and too often become a gateway to addiction," county leaders said on social media.

If you or your loved one is dealing with substance abuse, there is help available. Click here for more information.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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