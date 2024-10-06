1 dead after double shooting outside Henrico 7-Eleven, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person has died after two people were shot outside a convenience store in Henrico County Friday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven in the 3600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a report of a shooting around 8:30 p.m., according to officials with Henrico Police.

SCENE VIDEO: 1 dead after double shooting outside Henrico 7-Eleven

That is where officers found two men with "life-threatening injuries from a gunshot."

The victims were taken to an area hospital where Crime Insider sources said one of the men later died of his injuries.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

