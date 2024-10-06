Watch Now
1 dead after double shooting outside Henrico 7-Eleven, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

SCENE VIDEO: 1 dead after double shooting outside Henrico 7-Eleven
MECHANICSVILLE TURNPIKE henrico fatal double shooting
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person has died after two people were shot outside a convenience store in Henrico County Friday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven in the 3600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a report of a shooting around 8:30 p.m., according to officials with Henrico Police.

That is where officers found two men with "life-threatening injuries from a gunshot."

The victims were taken to an area hospital where Crime Insider sources said one of the men later died of his injuries.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

