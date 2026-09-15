Health care executive accused of unlawfully recording teens in Tysons Corner area

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Shawn Gremminger, the president and CEO of the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchasers Coalition, is accused of unlawfully recording teenagers in the Tysons Corner area, according to a news release from the Fairfax County Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Chain Bridge Road in Tysons on Aug. 16 and 17 at 12:30 p.m. for reports of unlawful filming.

Detectives learned a man was using his cellphone to record three victims, two 18-year-old women and a 16-year-old girl, while visiting multiple stores in the area.

Police said one of the victims and a family member confronted the suspect, now identified as Gremminger, but he left before officers arrived.

Detectives were able to use Automated License Plate Reader technology to identify Gremminger, 44, as the suspect.

Gremminger was arrested at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Aug. 27.

He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and is charged with two counts of unlawful creation of an image of another, unlawful creation of an image of a juvenile, production of child pornography and 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

Gremminger is being held without bond.

"During a search of Gremminger’s electronic devices, detectives discovered evidence indicating there may be additional victims," police said.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim can contact the Fairfax County Police Department's Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the Crime Solvers tip line at 866-411-8477, through the P3 app or by clicking here.

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