Richmond pizza: How Tom Schaefer plans to bring Bottoms Up back to the top

RICHMOND, Va. -- When Tom Schaefer, who considers himself a pizza aficionado from a state known for its pies, first moved to Richmond there was one restaurant in particular he was urged to try.

“I’m a Jersey boy in my heart. That’s where I was born and raised. Love pizza,” Schaefer said. “I moved down here in 2000, and every human being I met was like, you’ve got to go to Bottoms Up. And I fell in love with the place.”

Now, three decades after falling in love with the place, Schaefer owns it. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.