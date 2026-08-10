Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ghazala Hashmi launches Dominion-NextEra listening tour

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ghazala Hashmi has announced the launch of the Energy Costs Listening Tour, a series of community conversations across the state focused on the proposed takeover of Dominion Energy by NextEra Energy.

The tour will make stops in Richmond, Loudoun, Hampton Roads, Charlottesville, and Roanoke, according to her office.

Each stop hopes to bring together elected officials, energy experts, and community members to discuss what the proposed acquisition could mean for utility bills, communities, and Virginia's energy future.

"An acquisition of this size and significance requires a thorough, transparent review," Hashmi said. "Virginians deserve the opportunity to understand what this proposal could mean for their utility bills, their community, and our shared energy future. These conversations are about listening, sharing information, and ensuring the public has a meaningful voice before a decision of this magnitude is made."

In July, Hashmi wrote a letter to the the State Corporation Commission asking to require Dominion Energy and NextEra to answer significantly more questions before formally filing their proposed merger.

Hashmi told CBS 6 she believes the merger is too large and complex to be fairly reviewed under the standard six-month SCC review process.

Virginia Lt. Gov. pushes for deeper review of Dominion-NextEra merger: 'We need to be careful'

Dominion CEO Bob Blue defended the SCC saying they have the experience to handle the review.

"We don't think it makes a lot of sense to change the rules in the middle of the game," Blue said.

Hashmi has previously called for a more thorough review process, including additional time for legislative oversight, to help ensure the proposal is evaluated in the best interests of Virginia families.

"My letter is really asking for information, for clarity, for transparency, so that we all have a clear understanding of what direction we're moving in, what this change might mean to our families, to Dominion Energy employees. These are my constituents, these are the people I work for, and that's why I'm hoping that we receive greater answers to these important questions," Hashmi told CBS 6 in July.

Her top concern is the impact on ratepayers.

"We know that electric costs are rising. The monthly electric bill is something that many families are having challenges in paying, and if this acquisition means increased costs for our families, that's my top line concern," Hashmi said.

Each stop on the tour will feature remarks from elected officials and subject matter experts, opportunities for attendees to ask questions, and dedicated time for community members to share their concerns, experiences, and priorities.

Input gathered throughout the tour will help inform ongoing conversations about Virginia's energy future and reinforce the importance of a transparent, accountable review process.

The Richmond stop is scheduled for September 9 at 6:00PM. The location is expected to be announced soon.

You can RSVP on the website.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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