Hope for Learning hosts golf fundraiser for Virginia families in need

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Hope for Learning is hosting its fourth annual golf fundraiser Monday at Brandermill Country Club to support local families in need across Central Virginia.

The nonprofit provides resources including food, school supplies, clothing and hygiene products for children in Title 1 schools across Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield.

Players will compete in a round of golf while supporting students facing food insecurity and academic barriers. The tournament begins at 10 a.m.

All proceeds directly support Hope for Learning's programs, including Resource 180 and From Hunger to Hope.

Executive Director Chuck Caple has taken a more holistic approach to the organization's mission, expanding its reach to cover additional needs for families.

That includes donating a portion of proceeds from the organization's annual 5K to Tiffany Terry, a Richmond mother who lost her two children, Zion and Sadie, after her boyfriend shot her and killed them in April. Terry still has a 12-year-old son.

"It was a tremendous help at that time," Terry said. "Me and Felix were in a hotel for two months, so like that helped big time."

WTVR Tiffany Terry and Hope for Learning Executive Director Chuck Caple

Terry is encouraging people to support nonprofits like Hope for Learning because of the impact the organization has had on her family.

"It's a great program," Terry said. "Chuck and his wife are amazing. The whole organization is amazing. I can't thank them enough. I thank them from the bottom of my heart."

Caple said the organization's mission goes beyond basic needs.

"I think it's important to just to be there for the community for whatever they're going through," Caple said. "It doesn't necessarily have to be always food or clothing or basic needs, but emotional support, social support, so we try to be there in every aspect we can."

You can register in-person or online here.

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