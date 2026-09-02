Harvie Elementary School dismissed early due to HVAC issues

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Harvie Elementary School is dismissing students early Wednesday after a new issue was reported with the air conditioning system.

School officials said the problem led to extremely warm conditions in several classrooms, prompting dismissal of all Harvie Elementary School students beginning at 12:45 p.m.

While the problem is not school-wide, today's temperatures were straining the school's overall mechanical system, prompting the early dismissal.

The school division said it will work with a contracted vendor to resolve the issue as quickly as possible so students can return to school Thursday. Portable air conditioning units will also be installed in the affected classrooms as a backup.

Families were notified of the schedule adjustment via ParentSquare.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this creates for some families," the school division said.

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