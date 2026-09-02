Active shooter reported at Westwood Hills Elementary School in Waynesboro, Crime Insider sources say

WAYNESBORO, Va. — Waynesboro Police have responded to reports of an active shooting at Westwood Hills Elementary School, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Waynesboro Public Schools said at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday that a reunification of students and families will be held at Westminister Presbyterian Church at 1904 Mt. Vernon Street.

Families are asked to gather in the lower fellowship hall and enter where the signs say "Entry," WPS said.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger posted the following statement late Wednesday morning:

"I am monitoring the emergency at Westwood Hills Elementary School this morning. My heart is with these young students, their parents and families, and the teachers and staff at the school. Thank you to the first responders who are assisting at the scene.

"Augusta County and Waynesboro law enforcement and schools are continuing to provide updated guidance to community members."

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.