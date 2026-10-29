Henrico man charged with DWI after crashing into West End Thrift

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico non-profit is working to reopen after a van smashed into the side of their building, as caught on surveillance video.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at West End Thrift on West Broad Street. The surveillance video shows a large blue van running over a median before slamming into the building.

The store manager, Jessi Culyer, said no one was inside at the time and the wall was repaired within 24 hours.

“We lost very little merchandise, and no one was hurt!” Culyer wrote in a Facebook post.

Henrico Police said the driver, Pedro Carmelo Hernandez, 37, of Henrico, was found near the van as officers observed signs of intoxication and conducted a field sobriety test.

Officers charged Hernandez with DWI, 3rd offense with 10 years, falsely identifying himself to law enforcement, and a misdemeanor probation violation. He suffered non-life threatening in injuries from the crash, a police spokesperson said.

West End Thrift is a ministry of West End Assembly of God Church and raise money through the store to help people all over the world.

Culyer said they had hoped to reopen Thursday, but now aim for a Friday reopening to finish work on sheetrock.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.