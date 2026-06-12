Hanover County NAACP celebrates Juneteenth with free concert and book festival in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. — The Hanover County branch of the NAACP is celebrating Juneteenth with a free concert and book festival this weekend.

The event will be held at Randolph-Macon College Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

George Monroe Jr., an author and NAACP member, said the annual event is all about sparking awareness within the community.

"That will be the goal for Saturday, to bring everyone together from all different walks of life to celebrate Freedom Day, and then not only celebrate Freedom Day, but also talk about what are some of the open things that we need to discuss as problem statements? So that way we can begin to think about, how do we move forward together?" Monroe said.

Panel discussions will feature topics including data centers, preservation of cemeteries and social justice.



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