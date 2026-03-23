'Hanover Eight' honored for desegregating high schools

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Virginia's lieutenant governor honored a historic group of students in Hanover County on Sunday.

The "Hanover Eight" is known for being the first eight Black students to desegregate all-white high schools in the county in the early 1960s.

Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi presented the "Hanover Eight" and their family members with copies of Senate Resolution 693 at an event hosted by the Hanover County NAACP at First Union Baptist Church.

"The Hanover Eight endured prejudice, bullying, and a sense of isolation from other students, but their bravery in the face of adversity opened doors for future generations of students and represented a significant victory for the cause of educational equality in Hanover County," the resolution reads in part.

The resolution was passed during this year's special session as an honor to show the group's lasting impact on the community.

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