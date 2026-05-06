After 34 years and 200 national titles, Richmond Twisters is closing. But Coach Lisa's legacy lives on.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — For 34 years, Richmond Twisters in Mechanicsville has been building champions. This weekend, it will close its doors for the last time.

The gym, founded in 1992 by Coach Lisa, has accumulated more than 200 national titles.

"We've won over 200 national titles. We lost count a few years ago," Lisa said.

But the story of Richmond Twisters started long before the championship banners.

"My mom helped coach from the time that I was 3," Lisa said. "I knew in the second grade that this was something that I wanted to do."

That childhood love for gymnastics grew into something far bigger than she imagined.

"This gym was my first born," Lisa said.

Her daughter McKinley grew up in the gym, starting on the very first tiny drizzle team. And the coaches who shaped the program became family too.

Clarissa Kornreich came to Richmond Twisters as a gymnast and returned as a coach. Now, her own daughters, Danica, 13, and Juliana, 14, cheer on the same floor she once tumbled on.

"I have two daughters, Danica and Juliana, and they have been cheering since they were 3 and 4," Kornreich said.

She said the gym gave her daughters more than athletic skills.

"I think they've learned they can do big things, they can do hard things. They can push through and come out on the other side. And hopefully a champion," Kornreich said.

For the athletes, the connection to Coach Lisa runs even deeper.

"Coach Lisa is more like family to me, more than just a coach," Giuliana said.

"She always believed in me even when I haven't been my best. She's always been there for me," Danica said.

One of the most recent reminders of that bond came from Alex, now 14, who began at Richmond Twisters at age 5. She sent Coach Lisa a text message.

"Hi, Coach Lisa. I am sad to hear that Richmond Twisters will be closing because it is a second home for me," Alex said in the message. "I'll miss you in the gym, but I will be Richmond Twisters for life."

Alex's mother, Latoya Griffin-Thomas, said what Coach Lisa wrote back meant everything.

"She actually, you know, thanked Alex, said, you know, I thank you for your loyalty, your hard work, just being a good person, and, you know, you were a blessing," Griffin-Thomas said.

The outpouring of gratitude from athletes reflects the gym's lasting impact.

"I want to thank you for being such a big part of my life," Bailey said.

"Thank you for everything that you've taught me," Kaylah said.

"I just thank her for opening up this gym and giving us the opportunity," Neriah said.

"Coach Lisa, thank you for your joy, your love, and your lessons that you've taught me," Giuliana said.

"Coach Lisa, thank you for being such a big part of my life and I love you so much," Danica said.

The decision to close is not one born from failure, but love for the family members Lisa said she sacrificed too much time with over the years.

"I sacrificed a lot with my own kids, my son, especially. I don't think that I made it to half of his games," Lisa said.

Now, she sees history beginning to repeat itself with a new generation.

"I just see that, you know, history is starting to repeat itself with my grandchildren," Lisa said. "I'm not a part time Mimi."

"I realized everything that I was giving up for the kids here. And it doesn't mean that I've grown to love the kids here any less. It's just that I love them more. I love my grandkids more," Lisa said.

Still, closing the gym she built from a childhood dream is not without heartache.

"It's getting real," Lisa said. "I'm starting to feel lighter, but my heart is starting to hurt a little bit too."

The athletes and families who filled these halls over three and a half decades gave back as much as they received.

"They've given me so much in return, not just their great performances, but the hugs and the text messages that I get from them, the cards that I've gotten from them, just the love. I've felt it over the years," Lisa said.

As the doors close for the final time, Coach Lisa leaves her athletes with a message.

"I hope that you enjoyed your time here at Richmond Twisters. I hope that you will cherish the memories that you made here, and I sure hope that you know how special and privileged I have felt and what an honor — honestly, what an honor it has been to have been able to coach you," Lisa said.

"You have to have that athlete mentality to be a cheerleader or a gymnast," Lisa said.

Richmond Twisters will perform its final routines this weekend.

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