Driver killed in Hanover County crash involving commercial vehicle; charges pending, sheriff's office says

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed in a crash in Hanover County on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the 11100 block of Cedar Lane at 6:22 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

The initial investigation shows a 2025 commercial vehicle was heading east on Cedar Lane when it ran off the road and into the ditch before coming back into the road and crossing into oncoming traffic.

A 2026 Honda Odyssey heading west was struck by the commercial vehicle, officials said.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey, identified as Patyn Smith, 51, of Henrico, was found dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the commercial vehicle were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office said charges are pending.

"The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest sympathies to the family of Patyn Smith during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-465-6110.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Patyn Smith to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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