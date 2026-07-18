Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Mechanicsville on Bell Creek Road

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — A new Nothing Bundt Cakes location has opened in Mechanicsville, bringing handcrafted bundt cakes and custom event options to the area.

The bakery, located at 7225 Bell Creek Road, is operated by Virginia Cake Company, a local ownership group led by three Virginia families — Doug and Gina Brown, Daniel and Tina Delgado and Leo and Lisa LaPointe.

The Mechanicsville location is the latest expansion for Virginia Cake Company, which opened its first Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise in Alexandria in 2021. The company now operates multiple locations across the Commonwealth and Central Virginia, including Carytown, Colonial Heights, Hull Street, Midlothian and Short Pump.

The bakery offers traditional bundt cakes as well as personal-sized and mini options for everyday or catering for birthdays, weddings, baby showers and graduations.

Co-owner Leo LaPointe said the Mechanicsville opening is about more than cakes — it is about becoming part of the community and celebrating life's special moments with guests while making a positive impact through local partnerships.

The company partners with schools, churches, nonprofit organizations, youth sports leagues and community groups through fundraising and charitable giving programs.

The Mechanicsville bakery is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.