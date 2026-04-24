Mechanicsville Marine and CrossFit gym owner gives back to those who helped him: ‘We are forever indebted’

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Marine and Mechanicsville gym owner Dean Bennett is testing athletes’ strength and endurance to raise funds for a nonprofit that cares for wounded service members, veterans, and military families.

Bennett opened the CrossFit gym Direct Action Athletics at 7999 Creighton Parkway about three years ago after completing years of military service.

Sgt. Bennett survived several combat tours in Afghanistan and returned with PTSD and a traumatic brain injury.

“I was having a hard time adjusting both from multiple deployments overseas, and then like, I'm not a Marine anymore. I’m a civilian and finding my place and my purpose when I got out,” he said.

The nonprofit, Semper Fi and America’s Fund, helped Bennett transition to civilian life and mentored him so he could open his own gym.

“They have a business program that helped me start up and learn the ins and outs of how to start operate, get your certificates,” he said. “There's little things, but they can't hold my hand the whole way.”

In just three years, Bennett has grown his gym to include 79 clients between 13 and 67 years old.

He touted the Mechanicsville High School 4x2 relay team who trained at Direct Action Athletics and just won their state competition.

On Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m., 17 teams of two will compete in grueling exercises for prizes with proceeds going back to the organization that helped him succeed.

“I think that we are forever indebted to everyone who served. We all serve a part. I was a Marine. My fiancé is Army,” he said. “Ultimately, we're one team, one fight. I don't think anyone should be forgotten,” Bennett said.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday. The public is welcome to cheer teams on and donate to the cause.



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