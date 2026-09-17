Students charged after fight leads to teacher being struck at Mechanicsville HS, Hanover Sheriff's Office says

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Two Mechanicsville High School students were charged with juvenile offenses after a fight led to a teacher being hit on Monday, according to a release from the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that on Monday during dismissal, the deputy assigned as the school's resource officer (SRO) was in the bus loop when he was told about a fight happening in another part of the bus loop.

The SRO responded, along with administrators, and helped break up the fight.

A teacher was struck by one of the students involved, the sheriff's office said, but did not sustain any "significant" injuries.

Additional assistance was requested from the sheriff's office because the fight involved four students.

One student was charged as a juvenile with assault and battery and another was charged with assaulting a school employee and making threats of bodily injury.

No weapon was involved in the fight.



A message sent to parents from Principal Dr. Brandon Petrosky on Monday said the following:

"I am writing to make you aware that following dismissal today, our valued partners with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to our campus near the bus loop to assist with an altercation involving several students. School administrators and staff as well as law enforcement promptly responded to address the situation, and you or your student may have noticed an increased law enforcement presence on our campus. As always, we are grateful for our partners at the Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the successful resolution of this incident.

"I hope this information is helpful and addresses any concerns you may have. Thank you for your continued support as we work together to maintain a safe and supportive environment for all of our students."

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