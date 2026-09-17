Meadowbrook HS placed in secure status amid nearby police operation, social media threat

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Meadowbrook High School was placed into secure status Thursday due to a nearby law enforcement operation, while families also received an email warning of a social media threat — all coming days after a student was seriously injured in an assault at the school.

Chesterfield police said the law enforcement operation that prompted the secure status does not involve the school.

Earlier Thursday morning, school leaders emailed families about a separate concern — a social media post referencing a threat toward Meadowbrook.

"Overnight, police informed us they had received a report that there had been a social media post that referenced a threat toward our school. As a precaution, there will be an increased police presence at our school during arrival this morning," the email said. "Safety is a top priority at our school. Our school, the school division and police take every report of a threat seriously. If you have information that may be helpful, please contact me directly. I will share more information as I am able."

Chesterfield police said the circulating message is vague and does not name a school.

"The Chesterfield County Police Department is aware of a message being circulated that contains a vague threat. This message does not reference a school, and its origin has not been linked to any school within Chesterfield County. As a precaution, the department has made additional personnel available to schools to maintain a safe learning environment for students and staff," the department said.

Thursday's developments come days after a fight at Meadowbrook on Monday left one student with life-threatening injuries. A second student, a 16-year-old male, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and is being held in juvenile detention. The injured student's brother said he remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

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