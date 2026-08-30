Virginia mom honors daughter with glitzy fundraiser: 'I know she's still here with us'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Residents in Ashland traded their everyday clothes for prom attire and sparkly dresses this weekend to raise money for bereaved families — all in memory of a little girl who loved giving back.

The event, called Light the Night Gold, was hosted by Sawyer's Warriors, a local nonprofit established in memory of Sawyer Grace Perkins, who died at age 10 from a rare brain tumor. The evening featured music, dancing, and celebration.

It was the organization's first major fundraiser, and Sawyer's mother said the turnout left her overwhelmed with pride.

"This is the first big event we've had for Sawyer's Warriors, our first big fundraising event. We put this together in three months, and we couldn't be more proud," Jamie Perkins said. "All we want to do is carry on Sawyer's name and keep helping bereaved families just like us. You look at all these people in gold, and I know she's still here with us."

Organizers say Sawyer lived life to the fullest despite her young age and was known for her generosity. Sawyer's Warriors aims to carry on that spirit by supporting families who have experienced loss.

Every ticket sold and donation made at the event went directly toward that mission — whether attendees dusted off an old prom dress or bought a brand new one.