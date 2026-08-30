Chesterfield middle school limits screen time after parent push: 'Taking it back to basics'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Public Schools is pulling back on classroom technology use after parents spent months pushing school leaders to reconsider how devices are used in learning.

Midlothian Middle School Principal Arianne Hayes said conversations with her leadership team led to a deliberate shift in approach as the new school year began.

"As a parent of two kids within CCPS, I also see it. So for that reason, we really had conversations with our leadership team, and we've all really agreed that here at Midlothian Middle School we are taking a look a little bit back to basics," Hayes said.

Students at Midlothian Middle School will not receive their Chromebooks until the third week of school.

"There's not going to be as much screen time. Students will not have their Chromebooks until the third week of school, so we're really starting them out with just pencil, paper, dry-erase markers. Really taking it back, working in our groups, getting to know one another while they're learning, and then connecting to the content when it's time for summative assessments," Hayes said. "We're taking the time back, no more than probably 20 minutes per class if they are using them for a formative or a summative assessment."

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The shift follows months of pressure from parents, including Amber Rhodes, who created a petition and spoke at a school board meeting about her concerns.

"I have a son who's going into second grade, and they do use their laptops almost every day," Rhodes said.

Fellow parent Taylor Butler also addressed the school board.

"My child is about to enter kindergarten. When I picture that experience, I don't imagine a screen at the centerpiece," Butler said.

One of the parents' key requests was removing devices from the youngest grade levels. Superintendent John Murray announced Chromebooks will not be sent home with students in kindergarten through second grade.

"Prior to the pandemic, we did not send Chromebooks home with our youngest learners. It became a necessity to meet students learning in their homes. So we're kind of following the research and walking some things back to apply some greater structures with our youngest learners," Murray said.

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Murray said the parent advocacy reinforced work the district was already undertaking.

"I think the parents that have come out and offered their perspective has been validation to work that we were already doing. We had conducted some surveys with our staff to see where they were with their technology use. Again, this just further validated that we were moving in the right direction and had the support of our community in which to do that," Murray said.

Murray said the key to using technology in schools is balance, and it should only enhance instruction, not replace it.

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