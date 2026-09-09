Is your kid's favorite app putting them at risk? Expert shares what every parent should check right now.

RICHMOND, Va. — A Hanover High School teacher is on leave after being charged with soliciting a minor and sexually exposing himself, leading cybersecurity experts to urge parents to monitor their children's online activity as the back-to-school season brings increased screen time.

Ronald Wayne England faces the charges after police say he was caught communicating with a minor online. Court records reveal disturbing conversations investigators claim took place between England and a minor through a dating app called "Pure."

"It's unbelievable something like that could happen," Rick Ward a concerned Richmonder added.

Watch: Hanover teacher arrested after online conversations with minor

Hanover teacher arrested after online conversations with minor

Ward said the arrest makes you think twice about who's responsible for educating children.

"You see teachers and you think that they're just teaching your kids but you never know what they got behind closed doors," Ward said.

Alex Nette, CEO of Richmond-based Hive Systems and a Richmond parent, said social media and online applications have become tools for predators to identify, groom, and sexually exploit children.

"While stories like this are both disgusting, they have been around for a number of years, and unfortunately, technology only brings it to the forefront," Nette expressed.

Cybersecurity leaders say parents should take an active role in reviewing the apps their children use and the settings within those apps.

"My number one suggestion is to always look in at the apps your children are using, and more importantly, look at the settings menu within those apps. Are there things you can turn off? Privacy recommendations you can take?" Nette said.

Alex recommends turning off location sharing when it is not necessary and limiting the personal information a child shares online. He also urges parents to keep lines of communication open, especially when it comes to conversations happening on dating apps.

"Talk with your kids, understand what they're doing online, and let them know it's okay to come talk to you when they're uncomfortable or they experience something," Nette said.

Ward says he plans to have that conversation with his two nieces.

"I want to talk to them because I need them to know that you know it's just not as safe as they think," said Wardcybersecurity experts warn parents about online predators.

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