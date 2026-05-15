Ashland unveils sculpture marking new Fall Line Trail extension into town

RICHMOND, Va. — The Town of Ashland has unveiled a functional sculpture marking the trailhead of a new extension to its section of the Fall Line Trail.

The extension brings the trail into the heart of town, where visitors will find "The Hub" — a functional art installation featuring trail maps, seating and design elements crafted from recycled bicycle materials.

The trail currently begins at Ashland's Carter Park and stretches about five miles. The new extension adds to that distance, connecting riders and pedestrians to downtown Ashland.

Emmy Richards, Parks and Recreation Director for Ashland, said the installation is meant to serve the entire community.

"We hope that people will come here to connect, that kids will come — this is the Ashland library, so they'll come use the kinetic pieces — that cyclists will take a break here, that families will sit and enjoy a picnic and being outside and really get to experience the vibrant town of Ashland. We are a small town with a big personality. We want people to come experience what makes Ashland unique."

Jan Waldron, a local cyclist, said the trail is an important resource for people of all ages.

"As you get older — I'm in my 70s — and you want to be able to get out and exercise with friends," Waldron said. "So the Fall Line Trail is a phenomenal example of the community working together to enable exercise for all."

When complete, the Fall Line Trail will stretch 43 miles from Ashland to Petersburg, passing through 7 localities and connecting to both the Capital Trail and the Appomattox River Trail. About 20 miles are currently open or under active construction. The full trail is expected to be completed by 2034.

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