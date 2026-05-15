2 people displaced by house fire on Dundas Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people have been displaced after a house fire in the 2700 block of Dundas Road in Chesterfield.

Firefighters arrived at the home just after 7 p.m. and found a fire that started in the garage and had spread to the house.

They were able to put the fire out in less than 45 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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