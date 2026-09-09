I-95 North to shut down overnight in Hanover after tanker truck overturns, spills fuel

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 will be closed overnight into Thursday after a tanker truck overturned and spilled fuel near the I-295 interchange in Hanover County.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 85 on northbound I-95. The tanker was loaded at the time of the crash. The truck's fuel tank and cargo trailer were ruptured.

VSP

Emergency personnel, including hazmat crews, are on scene assessing and containing the spill.

The driver was awake and breathing when first responders arrived, VSP said. The extent of their injuries is not clear at this time.

Lanes are expected to remain closed overnight as crews work to address the fuel spill.

WTVR

Motorists should follow the posted detour which is to take Exit 84 to northbound I-295 to northbound Route 1 to eastbound Route 656 (Sliding Hill Road) back to northbound I-95.

Virginia State Police said motorists should expect significant delays.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.