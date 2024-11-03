Friendly Leyem looks forward to quality time with his forever family

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet 13-year-old Leyem who is described as friendly, helpful around the house, and a great conversationalist.

He also likes to ride his bike and scooter and has been improving in school.

He looks forward to quality time with his forever family and knows what he wants in a loving parent.

"A grown-up is supposed to take care of you. Help you," he said. "You have to be trustworthy, honest, loyal, respectful. Just be there for you."

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

