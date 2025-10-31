A Hand to Hold: Meet some of the children still looking for their forever family

RICHMOND, Va. — Most of the 800 or so children in Virginia who are ready for adoption are teens who are worried about their future and fearful they will age out and never find that permanent loving home. November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.
Meet Latoya: November 01
Latoya loves purple, basketball and dreams of helping others. She's looking for her forever family.
Meet Lavon: November 02
Lavon wants to be an astrophysicist and loves sports. He's seeking his loving forever family.
Meet Lili: November 03
Lili uses painting as her coping skill and dreams of a nail styling career. She seeks family.
Meet Syncere: November 04
Syncere, an energetic 10-year-old Virginia foster child, loves superheroes, wants to serve his country and is seeking his loving forever family.
Meet Angeles: November 05
Angeles loves making friends laugh and wants a family who will tell her she belongs and loves her.
Meet Autumn: November 06
Autumn is graduating high school early and dreams of an FBI career. She seeks a supportive family.
Meet Daniel: November 07
Daniel loves basketball and dreams of opening a store to donate profits to St. Jude's Hospital.
Meet Epifani: November 08
Epifani taught herself gymnastics and dreams of teaching kindergarten. She seeks a loving family.
Meet Jay: November 09
Meet Jay, a 14-year-old Virginia foster teen who loves technology and skateboarding. He has a wise understanding of family and seeks love.
Meet Jaydan: November 10
Meet Jaydan, an inspiring 15-year-old Virginia foster teen who dreams of becoming a mechanic and helping other struggling kids.
Meet Oli: November 11
Meet Oli, a 15-year-old Virginia foster teen who channels her experiences into poetry and dreams of helping others.
Meet Savannah: November 12
Meet Savannah, an energetic 13-year-old Virginia foster teen who loves cheerleading, swimming and has big dreams for her future.
Meet Shavell: November 13
Meet Shavell, a 14-year-old Virginia foster teen described as smart, intuitive and loyal. She thrives with consistency and patient support.
Meet Sitarah: November 14
Meet Sitarah, a 16-year-old Afghan refugee who writes poetry and has big dreams for her future.
Meet Tyanna: November 15
Meet Tyanna, a 12-year-old Virginia foster child who loves gymnastics, children and has big dreams for her future.
"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.
