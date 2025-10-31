A Hand to Hold: Meet some of the children still looking for their forever family

RICHMOND, Va. — Most of the 800 or so children in Virginia who are ready for adoption are teens who are worried about their future and fearful they will age out and never find that permanent loving home. November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Meet Latoya: November 01

Latoya loves purple, basketball and dreams of helping others. She's looking for her forever family.

Meet Latoya: Virginia Foster Teen Dreams of Helping Others, Seeks Family

Meet Lavon: November 02

Lavon wants to be an astrophysicist and loves sports. He's seeking his loving forever family.

Meet Lavon: Virginia Foster Teen Dreams of Space, Seeks Forever Family

Meet Lili: November 03

Lili uses painting as her coping skill and dreams of a nail styling career. She seeks family.

Meet Lili: Creative Virginia Foster Teen Dreams of Art Career, Family

Meet Syncere: November 04

Syncere, an energetic 10-year-old Virginia foster child, loves superheroes, wants to serve his country and is seeking his loving forever family.

Meet Syncere: Virginia Foster Child Dreams Big, Seeks Forever Family

Meet Angeles: November 05

Angeles loves making friends laugh and wants a family who will tell her she belongs and loves her.

Meet Angeles: Virginia Foster Teen Seeks Family Who Will Say She Belongs

Meet Autumn: November 06

Autumn is graduating high school early and dreams of an FBI career. She seeks a supportive family.

Meet Autumn: Virginia Foster Teen Graduates Early, Dreams of FBI Career

Meet Daniel: November 07

Daniel loves basketball and dreams of opening a store to donate profits to St. Jude's Hospital.

Meet Daniel: Virginia Foster Teen Dreams of Business to Help St. Jude's

Meet Epifani: November 08

Epifani taught herself gymnastics and dreams of teaching kindergarten. She seeks a loving family.

Meet Epifani: Self-Taught Gymnast Dreams of Teaching, Seeks Forever Family

Meet Jay: November 09

Meet Jay, a 14-year-old Virginia foster teen who loves technology and skateboarding. He has a wise understanding of family and seeks love.

Meet Jay: Teen Seeks Love, Respect

Meet Jaydan: November 10

Meet Jaydan, an inspiring 15-year-old Virginia foster teen who dreams of becoming a mechanic and helping other struggling kids.

Meet Jaydan: Virginia Foster Teen Dreams of Cars, Family and Helping Others

Meet Oli: November 11

Meet Oli, a 15-year-old Virginia foster teen who channels her experiences into poetry and dreams of helping others.

Meet Oli: Virginia Foster Teen Uses Poetry Therapy, Dreams of Social Work

Meet Savannah: November 12

Meet Savannah, an energetic 13-year-old Virginia foster teen who loves cheerleading, swimming and has big dreams for her future.

Meet Savannah: Virginia Foster Teen Dreams of Police Career, Disney World

Meet Shavell: November 13

Meet Shavell, a 14-year-old Virginia foster teen described as smart, intuitive and loyal. She thrives with consistency and patient support.

Meet Shavell: Virginia Foster Teen Needs Consistent Love, Believes in Self

Meet Sitarah: November 14

Meet Sitarah, a 16-year-old Afghan refugee who writes poetry and has big dreams for her future.

Meet Sitarah: Afghan Refugee Teen in Virginia Foster Care Dreams of Future

Meet Tyanna: November 15

Meet Tyanna, a 12-year-old Virginia foster child who loves gymnastics, children and has big dreams for her future.

Meet Tyanna: Virginia Foster Child Dreams of Daycare, Seeks Caring Family

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

