Latoya seeks a forever family that is loving and supportive

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Latoya, a 14-year-old, is described as a kind, hardworking, and talented individual who excels in school, swimming, and basketball.

She values inclusivity and has a unique personality, with purple being her favorite color.

Latoya aspires to become a police officer or pursue a career in law or medicine, aiming for professions that offer financial stability.

She seeks a forever family that is loving and supportive.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

