CBS 6 launches 'Hand to Hold' series Nov. 1 for National Adoption Month

RICHMOND, Va. — Their interviews on the Virginia Kids Belong website will break your heart:

"Most of the time I don't feel belonged, but when people include me in things, it does make me feel belonged," says 11-year-old Epifani.

"Someone treating me with kindness, full faith, showing me love and stuff, that's what I feel like belonging is," says 15-year-old Latoya.

"Someone who's going to stick by me, through the ups and downs," says 16-year-old Autumn.

You'll find dozens of children just looking to belong, for permanence, for something you may not even have to think about.

But in fact, they may be looking for you.

"I am a big believer in foster care and adoption," said Devin Shanor. "It's blessed my family, and I know that there's a lot of kids out there who need love and homes, and so any way that I can give back and help these kids find homes, is something I want to be a part of."

Shanor is a professional photographer in Virginia Beach who has known her whole life that she would answer the need.

"I watched 'Annie' when I was 9 years old," Shanor said. "My other children like to say to my adopted son that it's his origin story. Annie is his origin story, because I just always said that I would be an adoptive mom after watching that and seeing that there's so many kids out there that need homes. I can provide."

Shanor like other foster and adoptive parents, recognizes she can only do her part.

But as Carl Ayers, Virginia's deputy commissioner of social services points out, that's what makes a community.

"Child welfare is a community responsibility," said Ayers. "The departments have their role in child protection, but if we really want to serve children and families and address the issues, we have to do it as a community. And that doesn't mean that you have to be a foster parent. It doesn't mean you have to be an adoptive parent. There are so many roles that you can play to support children and families that are involved with their system."

For James McCray, a realtor in Glen Allen, that meant starting as a mentor.

"For me, mentoring, just showing up means a lot," said McCray. "Just 'reach one/teach one,' as we all say. If you can reach somebody and help them get past wherever they're at, it's perfect. It means a lot to my heart, and it's something that, as we say, I'm built for. I love it."

But whatever role you can play, children's advocates all say the same thing: the love and guidance from a caring adult can change a child's life.

"Someone who can come talk to me whenever, if I'm feeling down or whenever I'm hurt or like when I'm sad," said 13-year-old LaVon. "I'd really love to be loved, and I really want a family."

"If you feel that you have a heart for kids and have a heart for children, there are a lot of kids out there that need homes and need some love," Shanor said.

For National Adoption Month, Bill will be featuring a different child every day, including the four cited here, who is ready to find a permanent loving home.



You or someone you know may be ready to help that child finally achieve that sense of belonging.

For more information from our partner at JFS/Connecting Hearts, click here.

For Virginia Kids Belong, click here.

