'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes visits Children's Hospital of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Broadway star Miguel Cervantes visited the Children's Hospital of Richmond Thursday to tour the facility's epilepsy monitoring unit.

Cervantes is known for taking over the starring role in "Hamilton" on Broadway after Lin-Manuel Miranda ended his run.

He told CBS 6 that visits like this mean the world to him because he and his family spent countless hours in a similar hospital. Cervantes' late daughter battled severe epilepsy.

"It's not just about making these kids well, it's about making these families well. I think that's what I saw here, that this is focused on making everybody better," Cervantes said.

Cervantes also performed at the Children's Hospital Foundation's "Words and Wisdom" benefit Thursday evening.

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