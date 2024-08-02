Missing Goochland teens last seen two 2 weeks ago in Short Pump, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are asking for the public’s help finding two teenagers who have been missing for more than two weeks in Short Pump.

Penrico Police said 17-year-old Hailey Yost and 15-year-old Alaina Hendricks, both of Goochland, were last seen Thursday, July 18 around 3:45 p.m. in the 11300 block of W Broad Street.

The teens were running toward a store in Short Pump Station, according to police. That is the shopping center with Trader Joe’s, Petco, Ulta and Five Below.

Officials said the the businesses in the area where the teens were seen were "thoroughly searched" by police, but there were no signs of the girls.

"Detectives have been following up on several promising leads over the days following their disappearance, however, they have not been able to locate the two," police said.

Officers said they hoped tips would help "safely locate and reunite" the pair, described as runaways, with their caregivers.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call Det. D. Dickson at 804-501- 4882. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or using the “P3Tips” app; both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.