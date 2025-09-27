Gun accidentally fired at Virginia youth soccer game; dad says 'bullet could have hit' kids on field

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A gun accidentally discharged during a YMCA soccer game at Holman Middle School in Glen Allen on Saturday morning, causing panic among parents and players.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 10:30 a.m. after the loud noise disrupted the youth game.

"All the parents started to run off the fields. My wife, she looked at me, I looked at her, and then my children said they thought it was a firework," said one father who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The YMCA of Greater Richmond later confirmed in a statement that the gun belonged to a parent who is a member of federal law enforcement and is legally permitted to carry a weapon.

No one was injured in the incident, but the games were canceled immediately afterward.

"Why would someone bring a firearm to a kid's soccer game? We thought that was really weird," the father said.

Parents expressed concern about the safety of their children following the incident.

"This happened on the soccer field while our kids were playing, and that bullet could have hit any of our children on that field," the father said.

Another parent voiced similar worries about weapons at youth sporting events.

"I think I can speak for all parents, we just want to make sure that, first of all, no one brings a gun to a kid's soccer game, which is scary in the first place, but hopefully that person isn't allowed to come to any other games," the parent said.

The YMCA announced later Saturday that the individual involved would be banned from all YMCA property and barred from attending future programs and events. The organization also reiterated its policy prohibiting weapons at its programs and facilities.

Henrico police are currently investigating the incident, but have not provided additional information.

Despite the frightening situation, the father praised the YMCA's response.

"The representative from the YMCA, he stepped up and he helped these parents and all of us out," the witness said. "And I'm thankful that he is the one representing the YMCA."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

