Suspects used car to break in to Henrico vape shop, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Five people used a car to break into a Henrico vape shop early Friday morning, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The break-in happened at a Tobacco Hut store at 8401 W. Broad Street around 3 a.m. According to sources, surveillance footage shows the suspects arriving in a reportedly stolen car, and backing the car into the entrance of the store.

WTVR

The five occupants of the car then entered the store and took several products, sources said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

