Police searching for driver after Halloween night hit-and-run injures multiple people in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a driver after a group of people leaving a house party on Halloween night were hit by a car in Henrico County, according to authorities.

Henrico Police were called to the intersection of Meadow and Grapevine roads around 2:15 a.m. for a report that several people walking had been hit by a vehicle. That is not far from the solar farm near where Interstates 64 and 295 intersect in eastern Henrico County.

Investigators said the group was walking westbound on Meadow Road after leaving a large house party when they were hit from behind by a vehicle.

Officers discovered one woman injured in the road. Another woman, who was unconscious and had obvious signs of trauma, was found down an embankment, according to police.

Both women, one of whom was critically injured, were taken to an area hospital.

Officials said several other people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Investigators are working to identify the driver, who police said drove away.

There has been no word yet on a description of the vehicle.

Officers are hoping someone will come forward with information, "given the number of people in the area between midnight and 2:30 a.m."

Officials noted that police also responded to a call around 12:35 a.m. about a loud party in the 3500 block of Meadow Road.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is urged to reach out to Investigator R. Hostetler at police@henrico.gov. You can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

