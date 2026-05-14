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Person dead, Greensville County deputy injured in shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 14, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 14, 2026
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GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead and a Greensville County Sheriff's deputy is injured after a shooting Thursday morning, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened along Route 660, which has reopened after being closed to traffic.

Sources say the person's gunshot wound was self-inflicted. The severity of the deputy's injuries is not known at this time.

The Virginia State Police is handling the investigation. CBS 6 has reached out for more details.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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