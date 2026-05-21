State police execute search warrant at Greensville County Circuit Court Clerk's office

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — State police Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents executed a search warrant Thursday morning at the office of the elected Greensville County Circuit Court Clerk.

Sources tell Crime Insider Jon Burkett that several items were taken as evidence and that the search warrant is part of an ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigation.

Sources say BCI agents are in the fact-finding stage.

No arrests were made Thursday morning.

When asked for additional information, a Virginia State Police spokesperson said this is an open and active investigation and could not comment any further.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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