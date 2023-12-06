CBS 6 questions Greensville Correctional leader about how drugs are getting into prison: 'I can't answer that'

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- A Greensville Correctional Center leader addressed security issues on Wednesday as the facility has faced inadequate staffing, long-term lockdowns, and multiple inmate deaths over the past several months.

The Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC) invited reporters to Greensville Correctional Center on Wednesday, December, 6 for a multi-agency drill being hosted at the facility. The DOC invitation stated journalists could "gather photos or video of the drill from a staging area nearby" and that it would "be shown on a monitor to allow the opportunity to see and record the events."

But after CBS 6 arrived, and minutes before the drill was supposed to begin, Greensville Correctional's newly-named assistant warden Frank Roach informed reporters they actually could not film the drill because the Virginia State Police did not want some of their tactics made public.

Roach, however, did agree to an interview in which CBS 6 asked about safety concerns at the facility.

WTVR Greensville Correctional assistant warden Frank Roach

The questions were met with limited answers as DOC spokespeople interrupted the interview multiple times requesting that we only ask questions about the drill we were not granted access to broadcast.

“It just takes time to fix things, address issues, and then get to where you want to be," Roach said about challenges inside the prison.

Six inmates died in just a three-month span this year, as sources told CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French that Greensville grappled with drug problems and suspected overdoses.

Through a public records request, CBS 6 learned that the usage of Narcan, an overdose reversal medication, has quadrupled since last year with about four dozen doses administered so far in 2023.

A recent shakedown of inmate housing units at Greensville in October and November resulted in the seizure of a "large number of suspected drugs," according to a DOC press release.

"The VADOC is developing a specific operational plan for addressing the flow of drugs and contraband into Greensville Correctional Center," the press release stated.

Last year, the DOC reported 85 overdoses across state facilities, which was the highest number since 2016.

At the same time, the number of visitors dropped dramatically since the pandemic.

CBS 6 asked about the drug problems.

“How much responsibility does the DOC bear in its own staff bringing in drugs into the facility?” investigative reporter Tyler Layne asked Roach.

DOC spokesperson Kyle Gibson responded instead, "I think we can answer questions that aren't about the drill if you want to send those to us later."

"Could just answer that question real quickly?" Layne asked Roach.

“I can’t answer that question. Me personally, and this is not DOC, an individual is going to choose to do what they want to do, and that doesn’t matter if they’re working here at the institution or anywhere," Roach responded.

“So, there are staff members bringing drugs into the facility?" Layne asked.

Gibson again responded instead saying, "Again, we're not briefed to talk about that right now, so you can send it to us later and we can get you an answer."

“So, where did you think the drugs are coming from?” Layne later asked Roach.

Gibson interrupted again, "I think we're just here to talk about the drill."

Roach was also asked whether the prison was properly staffed.

The DOC has declined to release correctional officer vacancy numbers specific to Greensville, but Laura French's sources have described the staffing levels as a "crisis."

The vacancy percentage for DOC's Eastern District, which includes Greensville, was 33.35% as of August 2023.

“I can’t really answer that question, but I’ll say it’s always, whether you’re fully staffed or whether you’re short on staff, it’s always challenges," Roach said.

Roach was part of a leadership shakeup at the facility announced in November by the DOC.

When asked whether the changes in leadership were meant to address security challenges, he said, "I think you look at any changes that you would do in the department as, 'Hey, it's time for you to either step up or go to the next job.'"

Roach expressed optimism about restoring and improving the conditions at the prison which families of inmates continue to voice concerns.

"With our leadership that we have here, we're going to get there, and I have full faith in what we do and who we have here. We're going to make it happen," Roach said.

One of the ways he hopes to achieve that, he said, is through daily walk-throughs and making the wardens visible to inmates.

