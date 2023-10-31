CBS 6 investigates two more inmate deaths at Greensville Correctional Center

JARRATT, Va. — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is investigating two more inmate deaths at Greensville Correctional Center, bringing the total to six in the last three months.

An inmate was found unresponsive Saturday in the infirmary of Greensville Correctional Center, according to a VADOC spokesman.

The prisoner, who sources said was 87, was later pronounced dead.

A second inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Monday.

The VADOC said that life-saving measures were administered, but the inmate did not survive.

Sources tell CBS 6 that in the second case, staff found the inmate in the top bunk with a blanket covering his face.

They also said the inmate’s face and left hand had turned purple in color.

Sources also said that the inmate was given multiple doses of the overdose-reversal drug Narcan.

As CBS 6 reported earlier this month, Narcan use at Greensville has more than quadrupled since last year, with around four dozen doses administered so far this year compared with just 10, in 2022. However, in 2021, 47 doses were given according to DOC.

These latest deaths come amidst a renewed push to keep drugs from coming into Greensville, and at a time when the prison is facing what sources call a staffing crisis.

CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French will have more details ahead on the CBS 6 New at 5 p.m.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Local News A Greensville inmate dies, becomes the fourth inmate death within three months Laura French

Local News Corrections employee found dead outside Virginia prison WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Local News Greensville security chief put on leave, follows serious issues at prison Laura French

Local News Families voice concerns amid Greensville Correctional lockdown, inmate deaths Tyler Layne