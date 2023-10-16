A Greensville inmate dies, becomes the fourth inmate death within three months

RICHMOND, Va. -- The fourth inmate in less than three months died Saturday at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt.

“On Saturday, an inmate at Greensville Correctional Center was found unresponsive in his cell. He was given life-saving techniques, but the inmate did not survive. This incident is under investigation,” said VADOC Director of Communications Kyle Gibson.

CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French was told three doses of Narcan were administered.

While the cause of Saturday’s death is still under investigation, the Virginia Department of Corrections said the three male inmates that died between July 30 and 31, overdosed.

Under the Freedom of Information Act, CBS 6 has learned Narcan use at Greensville has more than quadrupled since last year with upwards of 43 doses administered this year compared with just 10, in 2022. However, in 2021, 47 doses were given according to the VADOC.

According to CBS 6 sources, Greensville staff are still struggling to keep drugs from entering the prison.

CBS 6 has learned through sources in September that Narcan had to be administered to at least two inmates that were able to be revived and at least six were criminally charged for testing positive for drugs or being in possession of them.

Through FOIA, CBS 6 has obtained an email that was sent from a VADOC official to a number of wardens that states “significant changes" are coming regarding visitation and search procedures, both at Greensville and other state prisons.

Also, under FOIA, CBS 6 has obtained some of Greensville warden Larry Edmonds’ email communications pertaining to overdoses and deaths.

In an August 17 email, VADOC Human Resources Officer Janet Rose wrote, “This is at least the 3rd time that there has been a death or emergency situation that HR was not notified.”

This was nearly three weeks after three inmates died at the facility.

CBS 6 asked the VADOC for clarification on the email exchange and whether changes have been implemented yet at prisons. Staff say they are still processing our inquiry.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

