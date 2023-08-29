Greensville security chief put on administrative leave, follows series of incidents at correctional facility

RICHMOND, Va. -- The chief of security at the Greensville Correctional Center, Christopher Riddick, has been put on administrative leave, sources tell CBS 6.

This comes amid a series of serious issues at the prison, from multiple drug overdose deaths, to riots, and the escape of inmate Naseem Roulack on August 12, from St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico.

CBS 6 is learning more about the events that led to Roulack’s admittance at St. Mary’s.

A source close to the investigation says the morning of August 6, an officer noticed that Roulack appeared to be seizing during routine security rounds at the prison.

Sources say he was administered a dose of Narcan and taken out of his cell on a stretcher to the facility’s medical unit.

Roulack was then taken to Southside Regional Hospital where he passed a drug test and was then transferred to St. Mary’s.

As CBS 6 was first to report, on the night before Roulack escaped, he frequently used the bathroom and was in the restroom right before escaping while the two officers in charge of watching him had fallen asleep.

CBS 6 reached out to the Virginia Department of Corrections and asked why Roulack was not taken to the VCU Health Security Care Unit.

VDOC Director of Communications Kyle Gibson said, “Inmates are often taken to other medical facilities across the Commonwealth for specialized treatment.”

The VCU Health Security Care Unit treats incarcerated patients from VDOC facilities throughout the commonwealth. According to VCUHS, as of 2018, it provided nearly 80% of all off-site care for VADOC offenders.

CBS 6 also inquired why Lt. Colonel Riddick was placed on leave and why Roulack was administered Narcan.

Gibson responded, saying, “The VADOC does not routinely comment on personnel matters.”

When asked why Roulack was administered Narcan, Gibson responded, “The VADOC does not comment on inmate/patient medical records due to HIPAA regulations.”

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

