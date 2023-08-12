Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Search underway for prison inmate wearing white gown who escaped St. Mary's Hospital

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Aug. 12
Naseem Roulack | Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County
Posted at 9:38 AM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 10:58:29-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. Authorities are searching for an inmate being held at the Greensville Correctional Center who escaped from a hospital in Henrico County early Saturday morning

Naseem Roulack, 21, escaped the supervision of two prison security officers at 5:50 a.m. at St. Mary’s Hospital on Bremo Road, according to officials with the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC).

As a result, the hospital was placed on lockdown at 7 a.m. and a search for Roulack is underway, prison officials said.

Naseem Roulack | Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County
Naseem Roulack | Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County

Roulack was wearing a white gown, white socks and was not wearing shoes when he was last seen exiting a hospital bathroom, officials said.

Authorities described Roulack as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 177 pounds. He has brown eyes.

"The VADOC is working with other law enforcement agencies to locate Roulack," department officials wrote.

Copy of YOUTUBE TEMPLATE NICK -- SAVE (2).png

Neighbors who live near the hospital said they were told by police to shelter in place.

"There is a helicopter flying in circles around the area, going on about 30 minutes now," a woman wrote to WTVR CBS 6 around 9:10 a.m.

She said she received a text alert from Henrico County around 8:40 a.m. warning her that police were looking for a man near the hospital.

If you see Roulack, do not approach him, officials warned, call 911. Anyone who thinks they may have seen him or has information about his whereabouts is also asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Please SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone