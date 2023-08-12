Watch Now
NewsLocal News

PHOTOS: Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital

A massive search is underway for a Greensville Correctional Center inmate who escaped two guards at a hospital in Henrico County early Saturday morning

Naseem Roulack escaped the supervision of two prison security officers at St. Mary’s Hospital on Bremo Road, officials with the Virginia Department of Corrections. Troopers said he "left the hospital on foot" at 5:42 a.m.

Naseem Roulack | Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County

Local News

Massive search underway for inmate with 'cut throat' tattoo

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
9:38 AM, Aug 12, 2023

Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalPhoto by: WTVR Naseem Isaiah Roulack Naseem Isaiah RoulackPhoto by: Virginia Department of Corrections Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalPhoto by: WTVR Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalPhoto by: WTVR Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalPhoto by: WTVR Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalPhoto by: WTVR Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalPhoto by: WTVR Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalPhoto by: WTVR Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalPhoto by: WTVR Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalPhoto by: WTVR Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalPhoto by: WTVR

PHOTOS: Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital

close-gallery
  • Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
  • Naseem Isaiah Roulack
  • Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
  • Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
  • Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
  • Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
  • Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
  • Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
  • Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
  • Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
  • Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital

Share

Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalWTVR
Naseem Isaiah RoulackVirginia Department of Corrections
Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalWTVR
Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalWTVR
Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalWTVR
Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalWTVR
Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalWTVR
Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalWTVR
Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalWTVR
Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalWTVR
Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospitalWTVR
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next