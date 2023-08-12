PHOTOS: Massive search underway for inmate who escaped Henrico hospital
A massive search is underway for a Greensville Correctional Center inmate who escaped two guards at a hospital in Henrico County early Saturday morning
Naseem Roulack escaped the supervision of two prison security officers at St. Mary’s Hospital on Bremo Road, officials with the Virginia Department of Corrections. Troopers said he "left the hospital on foot" at 5:42 a.m.
