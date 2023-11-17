Following deaths and drug shakedown new leadership announced for Greensville Correctional Center

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two weeks following the announcement that the correctional center will be inlockdown to allow for the search of illegal narcotics officials at Greensville Correctional Center say they have recovered drugs, weapons, and other contraband from inmates. Department of Corrections officials are also naming new leadership within the center.

The searches that officials described as 'intensive' come after 6 deaths of inmates since July of 2022.

Greensville Correctional Center says the searches were conducted from October 30th to November 14th by security staff and members of the statewide Special Response Team.

In the searches a large number of possible drugs were found including:

Heroin

Cocaine

Buprenorphine strips

THC and THC Wax

Possible crack cocaine

Possible spice

Steroid tablets

A white, powdery substance

A white, crystalline substance

A brown, powdery substance

A brown, liquid substance

A grey, powdery substance

A black, tar-like substance

Many unknown substances

"Security Staff employees also recovered 21 homemade weapons and 10 cell phones (which are considered contraband in VADOC facilities). VADOC employees also recovered several pieces of contraband homemade clothing," the state Department of Corrections explained.

The Virginia Department of Corrections added that they are developing a 'specific operational plan' for addressing the flow of drugs and contraband into Greensville Correctional Center.

D.O.C. officials say that Kevin McCoy, a former warden at Sussex I State Prison, has been named the new Lead Warden at Greensville. David Newcomer, formerly the Warden at Augusta Correctional Center, has been named Warden at Greensville. Frank Roach, formerly the Assistant Warden at Dillwyn Correctional Center, has been named Assistant Warden at Greensville.

“The Virginia Department of Corrections is taking several steps to ensure institutional safety and security at Greensville Correctional Center,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson. “This drug and contraband shakedown will improve safety within the facility, which helps us to meet our goals of long-term public safety for the Commonwealth. I thank Greensville Correctional Center Security Staff, the SRT members, and all who assisted with this massive operation.”

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

