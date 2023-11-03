Greensville Correctional Center announces lockdown to address drug, security issues

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Corrections announced Friday that Greensville Correctional Center will lock down its facility following the death of an inmate on Monday.

During the lockdown, a search turned up 8 to 10 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 ounces of meth, 100 to 150 suboxone strips, 15 grams of THC oil in a waxy form, and two doses of LSD and tobacco - all of which were found in the possession of one inmate.

There have been six inmate deaths at the facility since July, with the cause of death of three inmates being ruled drug overdoses.

In a statement, the VADOC wrote that "a lockdown status limits inmate movement, allowing security staff to conduct searches for drugs and contraband more freely."

In-person and online visitation as well as inmate phone calls, are all prohibited during the lockdown.

According to the facility, family members can contact Greensville inmates through mail. More information about contacting inmates can be found, here.

The facility says it anticipates the lockdown to be lifted by Monday, November 20.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!