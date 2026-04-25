How to participate in the Greater RVA Indie Bookstore Tour

RICHMOND, Va. — The Greater RVA Indie Bookstore Tour kicks off tomorrow, featuring 11 stores from Henrico to Petersburg in celebration of Independent Bookstore Day.

Readers can participate by printing out a passport and getting it stamped at each location to complete the tour. Many of the participating stores are hosting special events to mark the start of the tour.

The participating shops are:



Abi's Books and Brews (1212 1/2 W. Cary Street, Richmond)

bbgb (3003 W. Cary Street, Richmond)

Brian's Books (2514 P Street, Richmond)

Book People (10464 Ridgefield Parkway, Henrico)

Fountain Bookstore (1307 E. Cary Street, Richmond)

ILYSM Books (119 W. Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond)

Little Bookshop (1244 Sycamore Square Drive, Midlothian)

Midlothian Book Exchange (13198 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian)

Shelf Life (2913 W. Cary Street, Richmond)

Small Friend Record and Books (1 N. Lombardy Street, Richmond)

Resist Booksellers (233 N. Sycamore Street, Suite B, Petersburg)

Participants have until May 16 to complete the challenge. Readers will receive a free prize upon collecting their 11th stamp.

After completing the tour, participants can take a picture with their filled-out passport to be entered to win the grand prize, which includes $50 gift certificates from each participating store.

A full list of stores and the printable passport are available at ibdrva.com.

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