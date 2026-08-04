Applications open for Governor's Partnership Council on Corrections, focused on Virginia prison reform

RICHMOND, Va. — Applications are now open for Gov. Abigail Spanberger's Community Partnership Council on Corrections, a new advisory council dedicated to advancing reforms within the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC).

The council will hear from corrections officers and VADOC staff, former inmates and Virginia families.

A news release from the governor's office said that after she announced reforms in the corrections system, serious assaults on staff decreased by 56 percent, confirmed overdoses decreased by 47 percent, and lockdowns at VADOC facilities decreased by 27 percent from January to May 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

“Since January, we’ve announced a series of reforms to strengthen community trust, support families, and make VADOC facilities safer for corrections officers, staff, and incarcerated individuals,” Gov. Spanberger said. “The Governor’s Community Partnership Council on Corrections represents the next phase of this work. I look forward to hearing directly from corrections officers and other public safety professionals, formerly incarcerated individuals and their families, and local communities about the additional steps we can take to improve safety and transparency within VADOC facilities.”

The council will be led by Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Stanley Meador and VADOC Director Joseph Walters.

The council will focus on dialogue and action regarding conditions of confinement, reentry and reintegration, family engagement, staffing and public accountability.

“The best public safety policies are informed by those who understand the challenges and the opportunities within our corrections system,” said Meador. “This council will create a structured forum for meaningful dialogue and accountability, ensuring that diverse perspectives inform the work of building a safer, stronger corrections system for the Commonwealth. We welcome qualified Virginians to apply to be part of this effort.”

“I thank Governor Spanberger for her leadership and vision in establishing the Governor’s Community Partnership Council on Corrections,” said Walters. “I firmly believe the council provides the opportunity for meaningful dialogue that will strengthen public trust and understanding, create safer correctional environments for staff and inmates, improve reentry and community corrections services, and enhance public safety in communities all across the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Virginians interested in joining the council must submit an application online by Friday, Sept. 4.

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