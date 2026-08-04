Richmond region lifts voluntary water conservation measures

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond and five surrounding counties are lifting voluntary water conservation measures effective Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The City of Richmond, along with Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, and Powhatan counties made the decision based on current flows in the James River being above conservation triggers in accordance with Richmond's James River Regional Flow Management Plan.

The voluntary conservation measures were put in place July 1 as Virginia faced a significant drought and rain levels lagged behind typical levels for that point in the year. The city had not called for voluntary water conservation measures since 2002, according to Mayor Danny Avula.

Though the measures are lifted and James River flows are stable, officials say water conservation should remain an everyday practice for all residents and businesses. Water conservation tips are available at the Virginia Department of Health's website.

The city says it will continue to monitor conditions and will reissue the call for voluntary conservation measures if conditions worsen.

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