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VSP: Crash kills Goochland County driver, injures juvenile

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 16, 2026
Posted

GOOCHLAND, Va. — Virginia State Police said one person is dead and a juvenile was sent to a hospital after a crash, early Wednesday.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Anmar Drive and Fairground Road in Goochland County at 2:29 a.m. on Sept. 16.

Investigators said a Hyundai driver was on Fairground Road when they gradually drove off the left side of the road, and hit a tree head-on.

The driver, Ashley N. Martin, 33, died at the scene, according to VSP. They said she was not wearing a seat belt.

VSP said a juvenile passenger also sustained minor injuries, and was taken to VCU Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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