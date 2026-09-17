VSP: Crash kills Goochland County driver, injures juvenile

GOOCHLAND, Va. — Virginia State Police said one person is dead and a juvenile was sent to a hospital after a crash, early Wednesday.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Anmar Drive and Fairground Road in Goochland County at 2:29 a.m. on Sept. 16.

Investigators said a Hyundai driver was on Fairground Road when they gradually drove off the left side of the road, and hit a tree head-on.

The driver, Ashley N. Martin, 33, died at the scene, according to VSP. They said she was not wearing a seat belt.

VSP said a juvenile passenger also sustained minor injuries, and was taken to VCU Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation



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