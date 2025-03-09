Goat yoga is highlight of St. Patrick's Day-themed event at Stony Point

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Stony Point Fashion Park brought festive cheer on Saturday with a St. Patrick's Day-themed event to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

Shamrockin' at Stony Point attracted a large turnout of families from the area and featured an array of activities.

Attendees enjoyed live music, balloon art, face painting, themed crafts, and more activities for all ages.

On-site restaurants offered specialty green drinks to add to the festive atmosphere.

One of the most anticipated highlights was goat yoga, featuring the animals dressed as leprechauns.

Organizers said that goat yoga was a perfect way to bring happiness, stress relief, and numerous photo opportunities to the event.

St. Patrick's Day will be celebrated on Monday, March 17.

