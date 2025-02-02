Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Teen killed in Richmond was shot in chest, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday morning on Richmond's Southside, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A teenager was killed in a shooting Sunday morning on Richmond's Southside, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue in the Hillside Court public housing neighborhood, according to those sources

The 19-year-old victim was shot in the chest, sources said.

Detectives are investigating the incident; no additional details were available at the last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

VCU downs Richmond 90-49 in historic Capital City Classic victory Warmer air returns to begin the new week Watch Richmonders indulging in National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day West End business owner after fire gutted shop: 'I was on my knees' Police: Woman critically injured in Richmond shooting Colder with more clouds Sunday Therapist explains how events like recent plane crash can impact mental health Police: Man critically injured in Court Court shooting Folks in Richmond share words of encouragement: 'Do the hard things first' Police: Driver fatally struck woman in Country Club of Virginia parking lot

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone