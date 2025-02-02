Teen killed in Richmond was shot in chest, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A teenager was killed in a shooting Sunday morning on Richmond's Southside, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue in the Hillside Court public housing neighborhood, according to those sources

The 19-year-old victim was shot in the chest, sources said.

Detectives are investigating the incident; no additional details were available at the last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

