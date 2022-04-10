Watch
Girl killed inside Richmond home

Girl killed in Richmond shooting
Afton Avenue
Posted at 9:29 AM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 09:45:01-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after police said a girl was shot to death inside a Richmond home early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue in the Bellemeade neighborhood on the city's Southside for the report of a person shot just before 2:25 a.m., according to Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

"Officers arrived and found a juvenile female inside a structure, suffering from a gunshot wound," Phon said. "She was pronounced dead at the scene."

The Medical Examiner will determine the child's exact cause and manner of death, Phon said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released nor was any suspect information available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates 804-646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

